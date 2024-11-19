A FOREST of Dean author is inviting the public to attend a signing of his latest book, “Pit Stop”, this weekend at the Dean Heritage Centre, Soudley.
Dave Organ will be signing copies of the book as part of the Dean Heritage Centre’s Christmas Shopping evening Friday, November 22, and the following day. You can find him in the ‘book signing corner’.
Dave’s book examines the history of the Forest of Dean residents who lived, worked and died in the region, harvesting the Forest’s rich minerals and critical natural resources, including iron ore, coal, ochre pigments and the great oaks.
It explores the Free-Miners Charter and the difficulties commoners faced, fighting for their rights, and the eventual rise of Unions and organisations such as the Forest of Dean Miners’ Association.
In the author’s notes, Dave said: “We all leave our mark in one way or another on this earth, but the Forest of Dean miners were a special breed who deserve our gratitude for persevering under extreme social conditions, to try to achieve a better life for their children, grandchildren and successive generations, and that is the reason we are still here today.”
The book looks at the political discourse of mining and colliery areas, such as the South Wales Cambrian Combine strike, the Tonypandy riots, the birth and rise of the Labour Party, the Union Pit Disaster in the Bixslade Valley, strikes in the 19th and 20th centuries, and much more.
The book includes statistics, photographs and imagery which perfectly compliments Dave’s explorations through the ages. including an excerpt from the Lydney Observer which discusses the Fryers Level incidents, and an issue of the Forest of Dean Examiner from August 9, 1873, which reported the annual demonstration event by the Dean Miners Union on Speech House field.
Intriguingly, Dave includes the local people who shaped the Forest of Dean’s history, such as; Sir John Wintour, Robert Forrester, David Mushet, Sir Charles Diike, Warren James, Jack Williams, George Rowlinson - and ancestor David R. Organ.
Dave is one of many generations within the Forest of Dean. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all colliers at the local pits. Foresters may have seen David R. Organ’s commemorating green plaque on display at the Dean Forest Railway, Norchard - recognising a man instrumental in organising meetings to establish the Parliamentary Labour Party Representation in the Forest of Dean.
Dave has had a fascinating career. From leaving school at 17, he undertook an engineering apprenticeship at a Gloucester aircraft factory, transferring to a factory in Whitecroft when it closed. Dave was an A.T.C. cadet at school and this fuelled a passion for aviation. This led to him attaining a private pilot’s licence in 1971, which he still holds today.
He became involved in the motor trade and ran his own business for over 25 years, until his retirement in 2009. Since then, Dave explored his family history and local history, whilst indulging in photography and indeed, writing “Pit Stop.”
The work is an insightful, thoroughly-researched and well-presented investigation through the ages. It is detailed and evokes intrigue of the Forest of Dean’s history and beyond. Residents of the Forest or South Wales will undoubtedly find it fascinating, but it can also be enjoyed by the general reader.
A copy of his book can be purchased at the Dean Heritage Centre, Forest Books and Crafts, Hopewell Colliery Cafe or Speech House. Hardback copies are £19.95 and softback is £14.95.
You can also buy directly from Mr Organ with an additional postage fee of £3.95, by emailing [email protected]