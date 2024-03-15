GROUPS and individuals that give their time to help their local communities in the Forest will be honoured at a special celebration on Friday (March 22).
The Forest of Dean Lions Club will announce their Forest Champions at the Speech House Hotel.
The awards are: outstanding contribution to the community; young achiever; community group; lifetime achievement; local hero; the healthcare award; contribution to animal welfare and special recognition awards.
The young achiever will recognise the contribution to the community of somebody younger than 18 while the lifetime achievement award will be an individual who has founded, or dedicated their life’s work to, a good cause or organisation.
The local hero award will recognise somebody who has gone above and beyond the call of duty.
The special recognition awards will be presented for particular services given.
It is the second year that the Lions have presented their Forest Champions awards.