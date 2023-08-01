THE Forest Council has agreed the appointment of a new chief executive.
Nigel Brinn, who will start the £110,000-a-year job at the beginning of November, is currently a senior officer with Powys County Council.
His appointment was formally ratified by the full council at its meeting last Thursday (July 26).
Council leader Cllr Mark Topping (Green, Lydney West and Aylburton) said the report presented to council “demonstrate the experience and aptitude of Nigel Brinn.”
Cllr Topping was asked about the new chief executive’s salary after he questioned the amount to be paid to the interim chief last year.
Leader of the Progressive Independents, Cllr Julia Gooch, (Newent and Taynton) said: “When we considered the interim you said, at the time, we need a reality check and what do people do with all that money. Is that still your view?”
Cllr Topping responded: “We are not dealing with my opinions.
“The council decided that would be the pay level for this position.
“My opinion has changed.”
Cllr Gooch then asked: “Do you consider that the salary offered, £110,000 is the correct one?
Chair of the council, Cllr Di Martin (Lab, Cinderford East) said: “It was a decision made by council, so is this question necessary?”
Cllr Topping added: “That’s the decision made by council and that’s what we’re working on here.
Mr Brinn has been Executive Director for the Economy and Environment at the largely rural mid-Wales since March 2019, having worked there for nine years in total and was also a senior officer at Rhonda Cynon Taf Council in the South Wales valleys.
He also leads on the authority’s economic development programme and the Mid Wales Growth Deal with Ceredigion County Council as well as being the Lead Officer for a £300m Joint Venture project with Welsh Government and Neath Port Talbot Council, seeking to develop an innovative restoration of an opencast coal mine through the creation of a new train testing facility.
He is also the regional lead for asylum dispersal and other resettlement programs including managing Ukrainian arrivals.
A report to the council said: “Choosing who is to be the Chief Executive Officer is one of the most important decisions that a council is required to make.
“The role of the Chief Executive, which incorporates HoPS (Head of Paid Service), as the council’s primary commissioner, adviser, senior manager, and employer of staff is critical to ensuring that the business of the local authority is conducted lawfully, effectively, and efficiently.
“He/she is responsible for leading, inspiring and managing the Corporate Leadership Team as well as holding partner organisations to account to deliver the Council’s long-term vision, values and objectives, ensuring that all resources are used effectively in a co-ordinated approach to delivering excellent customer services.”