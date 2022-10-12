Forest Council calls for Ukraine scheme clarity from the government
THE Forest Council is calling on the government to do more to support Ukrainian refugees and their hosts.
The council is joining together with the Cotswold and West Oxfordshire district councils to ask for more support for those benefiting from the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which was setup earlier this year.
The scheme only covers the cost of support for hosts and guests for the first 12 months, with councils left to do so thereafter.
With the cost of living crisis taking its toll on all parties and no end to the war in sight, the leaders of the three councils - who work in partnership to deliver local services - are asking for clarity over how the government plans to provide for those affected.
Leader of Forest Council Tim Gwilliam said: “The Government set up this scheme 6 months ago to help the people of Ukraine.
“Over that time our councils have been working with our partners to welcome people from Ukraine and provide support to the people hosting them.
“Councils and others asked at the time what the plan was for when the initial scheme came to an end.”
“However, now the initial six months period has come to an end, local councils have been left with very little clarity and support from Government on how we continue to ensure our Ukrainian guests are to be helped over the coming months with the cost of living making things harder for the hosts and guests and with sadly no end to the war in sight.”
