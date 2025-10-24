RESIDENTS have been urged to ignore a letter about the housing of refugees which is claimed to be from Forest of Dean District Council.
The letter appears to have been sent to people living in Lydney.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the council says: “We want to reassure residents that this letter has not been written by Forest of Dean District Council and should be ignored.
"Gloucestershire Constabulary have been notified and are aware.
“If you do receive this letter, please do not call the telephone number listed and contact us before taking any action so that it can be investigated fully.”
