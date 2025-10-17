FOREST residents now have access to a new Forest of Dean District Council led transport option in Coleford.
A 12-month electric vehicle (EV) car club pilot gives residents a cost-effective, low-carbon alternative to private car ownership by making a Nissan Leaf car club vehicle available to hire via an app. Bookings can be made for as quickly as one hour, allowing for a handy transport solution for short trips or occasional use.
The EV will be based initially at Railway Drive car park in Coleford, with a plan to trial it in other areas during the year-long pilot.
Cllr Chris McFarling, Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency at Forest of Dean District Council, said: “We’re delighted to introduce this new transport option to Coleford residents. The EV is available to hire now with rental starting from as little as £2.50 per hour, excluding insurance.
“Establishing a mobility hub with access to electric vehicles and bikes is a vital step in tackling key issues around providing affordable alternatives that people want, so that they can play their part in avoiding the continued burning of fossil fuels like petrol and diesel that increase global warming.
“As a rural district, we know that residents need affordable and flexible transport options, but our powers to change the transport infrastructure are limited. We also acknowledge that car travel remains a necessity for many in the area, however this pilot will encourage a transition from car ownership to shared use of low emission vehicles.”
The scheme has been made possible through a successful £20,000 funding bid to the Western Gateway Sub-national Transport Body. The car will be operated via the Hiyacar platform, which also supports peer-to-peer car sharing.
