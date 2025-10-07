MORE than 2,200 people have given their views on the planning blueprint that will shape development in the Forest for the next 18 years.
The Forest Council asked local people for their views on its revised draft Local Plan
Leader of Forest of Dean District Council and Cabinet Member for Local Plan.
Among the proposals that people were asked to comment on was an increase in the target for the number of houses to be built in the district.
The new target set by the government would mean an increase of 6,000 homes over what had previously been mandated.
Cllr Adrian Birch (Green, Tidenham) said: “It has been fantastic to see the number of responses received for the latest consultation on the Forest of Dean Local Plan.
“This strong response online, and numbers in attendance at our in-person events - which took place across the district, reflects residents' deep interest in shaping the future of our area, highlighting the importance of engagement and involvement in addressing local needs, priorities, and aspirations.
“The Local Plan will guide how we grow and evolve as a district, and it’s vital that we get it right.
“Each comment will aid our understanding of the needs of our local community and help test the local plan options against those needs.”
To support the long-term needs of the district through to 2043, the emerging Local Plan sets out a strategic framework designed to address climate change, safeguard the distinctive natural environment of the Forest of Dean, and deliver a balanced provision of facilities, employment opportunities, and essential services.
In line with updated government housing requirements, the new local plan strategy must accommodate the delivery of over 13,000 new homes by 2043, an increase of approximately 6,000 homes compared to previous targets.
With these new targets in mind, a range of development options were presented for public consultation, offering residents the opportunity to review and comment on each proposal, and to help identify the most sustainable strategy for meeting the district’s future needs.
Cllr Birch added: “This plan will help shape the future of the Forest of Dean over the next 20 years, so it was particularly encouraging to receive responses from a broad range of age groups.
“As part of this consultation, we invited local schoolchildren to participate in sharing their thoughts on what they would like their community to look like in the future, and it has been truly inspiring to see the posters and artwork submitted as part of their feedback.
"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who took part in the consultation. “We will now begin the process of reviewing and collating all responses, which will inform the development of a new local plan strategy.
Further updates will be shared in the coming months."
Details for the consultation on the future direction of the Forest of Dean Local Plan, including its preparation stages from early issues to adoption can be found at www.fdean.gov.uk/localplan
