PLANS for a new discount supermarket for Ross-on-Wye are back on – where a proposed new McDonald’s was previously refused after a huge planning battle.
Lidl has submitted a “request for EIA (environmental impact assessment) screening opinion” to Herefordshire Council (number 252779), regarding land at the A40 / A449 Over Ross roundabout to the northeast of the town.
An EIA screening opinion is often the first stage of larger planning applications.
Little information has been published so far, other than a site map indicating road access would be off Starling Road.
McDonald’s previously applied to develop this site, using similar access, but this was refused by county councillors in July 2023.
The fast food chain’s application proved highly divisive locally, with 450 public submissions backing it and nearly 400 opposing it.
Lidl meanwhile also previously tried to build a store in Ross-on-Wye, at Wolf Business Park, but this was refused and then dismissed at a planning appeal on 2021.
Comments are not being accepted on its new application, which the council intends deciding on by the end of October.
A full planning application would then follow.
Herefordshire councillors unanimously voted to refuse the McDonald’s application two years ago amid claims that it would be visited by nearly 2,500 vehicles a day, despite planning officers recommending approval.
Cllr Toni Fagan (Green, Birch ward) proposed that the council reject the plans due to concerns about congestion, air quality and the impact on the community.
The company had previously said the plans were revised after feedback from the community.
At the time, it would have been the third McDonald's outlet in Herefordshire, although other retailers such as KFC and Burger King were well represented, a report for the council said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.