THE Forest of Dean District Council has warned residents about a phishing email, which asks for personal documents to process register-to-vote applications.
The emails ask the recipient to provide documents to verify their address and identity, such as a passport.
Taking to social media, a FDDC spokesperson said: “If you receive this phishing/scam email, please do not click any links within or reply to it. We would not ask for your evidence in this way.
“If you ever have doubts about a message claiming to be from us, please contact our customer services team on 01594 810000.”