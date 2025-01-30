THE Forest of Dean District Council has warned residents about a phishing email, which asks for personal documents to process register-to-vote applications.

The emails ask the recipient to provide documents to verify their address and identity, such as a passport.

Taking to social media, a FDDC spokesperson said: “If you receive this phishing/scam email, please do not click any links within or reply to it. We would not ask for your evidence in this way.

“If you ever have doubts about a message claiming to be from us, please contact our customer services team on 01594 810000.”

Helpful tips on how to stay cyber safe can be found online, and in a report by The Forester earlier this month.