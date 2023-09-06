VILLAGE and Community Halls in the Forest are being encouraged to complete an energy and digital survey which will inform decisions on grant funding for community infrastructure.
Developed by Gloucestershire Rural Community Council (GRCC) on behalf of the Forest Council, data from the audit survey will help to inform the Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund grant scheme, which will be launched this autumn, and also the Council’s climate emergency targets and strategies.
The council is hoping the results will help them gain an understanding of how community buildings have adapted to meet the challenges of climate change, as well as their digital and technology provision and needs.
GRCC has sent the survey directly to halls via email link and they are being asked to complete it by Friday 29th September 2023. It can also be found on the GRCC website.
Those who have any queries about the survey are asked to contact Barbara Pond at [email protected] or call GRCC on 01452 528491 to receive a hard copy.
Barbara Piranty, GRCC’s CEO said: ‘This is a really important audit for community halls and buildings in the Forest.
"It will allow the district council to assess the current energy and digital provision, as well as plans and aspirations to address access issues, the climate emergency and sustainability of communities for the future.
"We encourage all halls and buildings to complete the survey as their responses will help to inform the scope and criteria of the forthcoming REPF grant fund launching this autumn.’
Councillor Johnathan Lane, Cabinet Member for Economy at Forest of Dean District Council, added: ‘We are delighted to be working with GRCC once more to get a better picture of the energy set-up and digital access within the many and varied village, community & memorial hall facilities across the Forest.
"Helping others make plans to switch to renewable energy and bring energy bills down is a key aim for this project."