Forest Deli’s Debbie helps camera club with tasty snaps
LOCAL foodie Debbie Jones showed Forest camera club members how to get people’s mouths watering at a recent workshop on food photography.
Professional photographer Debbie, who is known locally for running Coleford’s Forest Deli with her husband Simon, demonstrated her craft for members at a club meeting this month.
The photographers were given an insight into Debbie’s workflow in carrying out shoots for restaurants as well as at the deli, before she assisted members in capturing their own top quality food shots.
Multi-talented Debbie initially trained as a sound engineer, but she soon swapped to the print medium.
She spent some years working with print company Epson, transitioning from the film and dot matrix days to today’s digital formats.
Gradually photography took over, and Debbie moved into the world of photo processing with Lightroom, and she is now an accredited Lightroom instructor.
Food photography became her main interest, and in order to better appreciate the skills of chefs she enrolled at a catering college, and acquired her chef qualifications.
Now, as well as using her knowledge for shoots at restaurants and to produce photographic material for Forest Deli, she also uses her cheffing skills to produce the deli’s homemade offerings.
Forest of Dean Camera Club meets weekly at Viney Hill St Swithins Sports and Social Club, with new members always welcome. The club is for anyone interested in photography, regardless of level, equipment, experience or age.
Their meetings include talks from a variety of speakers, hands-on workshops and competitions.
For more information, go to www.forestofdeancameraclub.co.uk.
