FOREST of Dean gifts from some of the area’s most popular places are available to bid on with the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home (CDCH) auction.
The charity hosts the auction every year to raise money for animals in their care, with the available lots to bid on being donated by local businesses in Gloucestershire. The current auction is open May 6 to May 13, 8pm.
This year, the Forest lots include a one hour float session donated by Float in the Forest, a family admission ticket to the Dean Forest Railway society, one adult and one child admission ticket to Puzzlewood, and a four ball voucher donated by the Forest Hills Golf Club.
Shelby Tunstall, Corporate and Events Fundraiser for CDCH said: “In the run-up to the auction, we contact local businesses to ask for their support and participation by donating an item or a voucher, some are businesses that have supported us in the past and some are brand new supporters.
“We upload the items to our Facebook page a few days before the auction start date to create some excitement and once live, our supporters then have seven days to bid on the item they would like to win.
“Once the auction is over we contact the winning bidders with the link to pay their donation and information about claiming their item.
“As all of the items are donated to CDCH, all money raised from the bids goes straight to the charity to care for our animals.
“We have been overwhelmed with the support from local businesses who have donated items totalling to a value of over £3000!”
There are a total of 76 lots to bid on, with lots ranging from vouchers, wellies, dinners out and dog item bundles. You can make your bid by commenting on your selected lot via Facebook. The person with the highest active bid before the closing date will purchase the lot.
The charity hopes to run a second auction this year near Christmas. To keep up to date with their auctions, you can visit their Facebook page, or call 01453 890014 for more information.