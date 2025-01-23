She said: “Since I've been open I've experienced a pandemic, a pregnancy (which is a challenge when you're the only staff member), several road closures (including the town being closed for four months), a cost of living crisis which is ongoing, the flooding, and the recent bridge closure. It's certainly kept me on my toes, and we also threw in a pandemic wedding just to add to the excitement. But I'm also very stubborn and focused and that's definitely helped get me through for sure. Along with having a real passion for what I'm doing. I absolutely love my job, and I'm lucky to be able to say that with so much conviction.”