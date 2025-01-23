LYDNEY-based Forest Friendly is celebrating six years of business in the Forest of Dean community later this year.
In June, the eco-conscious business will hit the milestone, which prompted its owner, Kirsty Scott, to reflect on her journey and experiences within the Forest since its inception on June 11, 2019.
The business sells a variety of products from local milk, eggs, ice cream and honey, to toys, books, body care products, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more.
From its humble beginnings with a mobile set-up and first outing at Coleford’s Faddle Fair, the business quickly grew. Kirsty opened her first shop in February 2020, moving to her second in 2020, and finally to a larger High Street premises in November 2022.
Kirsty said: “I started out in a very small shop that wasn't much larger than a big shed if I'm honest, I outgrew that in six months during covid, and moved into my second shop, which I also outgrew very quickly, and I've been in the much larger shop that I'm in now for just over 2 years.
“So definitely seeing the business grow is a highlight. Every time I secure a new local supplier is fantastic too! Every time someone recommends me online, or I organically come across a post suggesting me or positively reviewing the business it makes me feel so proud and happy.”
But Kirsty’s journey has been far from easy, juggling with running a business, a young family and the challenges posed by a global pandemic.
Kirsty said: “Well it's been an adventure for sure! I actually opened the shop two weeks before covid hit so that was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster of opening and closing. There have definitely been some challenges to overcome, but it's also been one of the most rewarding things I've done too. I've met some amazing people and become a part of their stories. It's not easy to branch out on your own and take that leap but overall it's been the best adventure.”
Kirsty, who moved to the Forest from Gloucester in August 2018, explained that the challenges she faced in both her business and personal life kept her going - along with her love for the business.
She said: “Since I've been open I've experienced a pandemic, a pregnancy (which is a challenge when you're the only staff member), several road closures (including the town being closed for four months), a cost of living crisis which is ongoing, the flooding, and the recent bridge closure. It's certainly kept me on my toes, and we also threw in a pandemic wedding just to add to the excitement. But I'm also very stubborn and focused and that's definitely helped get me through for sure. Along with having a real passion for what I'm doing. I absolutely love my job, and I'm lucky to be able to say that with so much conviction.”
Kirsty faced up to these challenges with her determination to succeed, and support from the local Forest of Dean and Wye Valley communities. She said: “People are so supportive and my regulars are my best advocates. I definitely feel a sense of community and support.
“If I do ever have a blip or if something goes wrong people are immediately behind me and so supportive, for example most recently during the flooding I couldn't get there and several people were checking on the shop, keeping me updated with the situation and once I was back in came in person to make sure I was ok.
“It's a really nice feeling to know that people genuinely want you to succeed and have your back. From telling everyone they meet about my shop, to donating furniture and baskets for displays, the support I feel is amazing.”
But, of course, the journey does not stop here for Forest Friendly. Kirsty has her eyes on business growth for the future. She said: “I have quite a lot on the cards for this year. I need a new fruit and vegetable stand to hold the increased amount of fresh produce I need to stock to meet demand.
“I'm really focused on bringing in more local makers this year, that's something I've always tried to do but is a real target for this year. The products I stock are very much led by my customers and what they ask for, the shop doesn't look at all how I might have imagined it, but it's the shop the community needs, so that's a focus too, to keep listening and responding. That's what separates me from say a chain store. I really do care what people want and do my best to provide that.”
The future of Forest Friendly certainly looks bright, and it will continue to serve the local community - hopefully for many years to come.
You can find more information about Kirsty’s journey via the Forest Friendly website, where you can also find an online shop, party-kit hire and delicious recipes.