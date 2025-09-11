FOREST of Dean fundraisers accumulated a mammoth £18,233.92 through a variety of efforts for a cancer charity.
Individuals and groups sought to raise money for an entire year from July 2024 for national cancer charity Hope For Tomorrow.
Efforts included coffee mornings, fashion shows, soup lunches, and Sing-o Bingo. One of the most memorable fundraising efforts occurred in May, which was a 24-hour triathlon completed by Forest Vikings Triathlon Club at Lydney’s Bathurst Pool, and raised over £5,000 alone.
On Sunday, September 7, Hope for Tomorrow held a presentation with fundraisers Joanne York and Jenny Green showcasing the large cheque.
A Hope for Tomorrow spokesperson said: “It was a wonderful moment today as we joined Joanne York and Jenny Green for a special cheque presentation following their year of fundraising.
“Their fantastic efforts hosting coffee mornings, fashion shows and everything in between raised a staggering £18,233.93 for mobile cancer care, and we are extremely grateful for all their hard work and continued support for our cause.”
Hope For Tomorrow delivers, builds and maintains mobile cancer care units. The total amount raised can fund the mobile Forest chemotherapy unit for 86 days.
More fundraising for the charity is on the horizon as Joanne York’s son, James, and his friend, plan to run in the 2026 Paris Marathon.
James York said: “My Mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024 and used the mobile chemotherapy unit for most of her treatment. Using the unit was less stressful for her and it saved her hours in the car. By raising funds for the charity, it can continue to offer the treatments in rural areas and help lots of other patients just like my mum.”
You can donate to the cause via the charity’s website, or support James through his JustGiving page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.