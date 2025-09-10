DEDICATED volunteers were honoured for their commitment to helping others across the Forest of Dean.
The fourth Forest Volunteer Awards were hosted by the Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF) and presented at a ceremony at the AccXel construction school in Cinderford.
Ian Gower, who works for a number of organisations including CANDI in Cinderord, Mitcheldean Youth Club and Scarr Bandstand was named Volunteer of the Year after a public vote of more than 3,500 nominations.
Albert Weaver, a long advocate for healthcare was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award.
Salvation Army Community Hub in Coleford won Community Organisation of the Year.
The Sharing Kitchen in Newent claimed the Grassroots Group award and Music for Memories received the Dementia Action Alliance Accessibility and Inclusion Award.
Brockweir Village Shop and Café earned the ESV Business in the Community Award,
The newly introduced Community Climate Action Award went to the Save the Wye Campaign.
Moss Thornton is Young Volunteer or outstanding work with Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust and Forest Pulse.
Deb Cook, Volunteering Manager at FVAF said “So much of what happens within our community is because of people who give their time and energy for free. FVAF are so proud to host this event and to make a massive fuss about the incredible work that goes on in groups and organisations large and small, and by countless individuals across the district.”
The evening was hosted by BBC reporter Steve Knibbs and Les Love of Dean Radio.
The awards were presented by FVAF trustee Simon Murray, Forest Council Cabinet member Jackie Dales, Tyler Josh Carpenter of the Severn Area Rescue Association), former Lord Lieutenant Dame Janet Trotter and FVAF programme manager Nick Penny.
For the full story and more pictures visit www.theforester.co.uk
