DEDICATED volunteers were honoured for their commitment to helping others across the Forest of Dean.
The fourth Forest Volunteer Awards were hosted by the Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF) and presented at a ceremony at the AccXel construction school in Cinderford.
Ian Gower, who works for a number of organisations including CANDI in Cinderord, Mitcheldean Youth Club and Scarr Bandstand was named Volunteer of the Year after a public vote of more than 3,500 nominations.
Albert Weaver, a long advocate for healthcare was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award.
Salvation Army Community Hub in Coleford won Community Organisation of the Year.
The Sharing Kitchen in Newent claimed the Grassroots Group award and Music for Memories received the Dementia Action Alliance Accessibility and Inclusion Award.
Brockweir Village Shop and Café earned the ESV Business in the Community Award,
The newly introduced Community Climate Action Award went to the Save the Wye Campaign.
Moss Thornton is Young Volunteer or outstanding work with Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust and Forest Pulse.
Deb Cook, Volunteering Manager at FVAF said “So much of what happens within our community is because of people who give their time and energy for free. FVAF are so proud to host this event and to make a massive fuss about the incredible work that goes on in groups and organisations large and small, and by countless individuals across the district.”
The evening was hosted by BBC reporter Steve Knibbs and Les Love of Dean Radio.
The awards were presented by FVAF trustee Simon Murray, Forest Council Cabinet member Jackie Dales, Tyler Josh Carpenter of the Severn Area Rescue Association), former Lord Lieutenant Dame Janet Trotter and FVAF programme manager Nick Penny.
The award winners and nominees:
Community organisation for larger charities
Winner: Salvation Army Community Hub
The hub provides comprehensive services including food assistance, domestic violence support, budgeting and debt management.
Their initiatives range from foodbanks and gardening groups to inclusive sessions.
This year they expanded their children's holiday programmes, partnering with Two Rivers Housing and holding free pizza-making workshops across the Forest.
Highly commended: Forest of Dean Writers Collection
A collaborative initiative between the Dean Heritage Centre and University of Gloucestershire preserving over 200 years of the area's literary heritage.
Eleven – five of them under 25 – volunteers have contributed over 960 hours to add more than 3,000 items to the collection – from manuscripts and poems to letters and photographs.
Volunteers have discovered family letters and uncovered new information about local authors.
Highly commended: Dean Green Team
An active group of environmentally conscious volunteers supported jointly by Forestry England and Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust.
They demonstrate that caring for our natural heritage can also strengthen community bonds and create opportunities for people to stay active and engaged together.
Grassroots Group – recognising volunteer-led initiatives that have grown from the ground up
Winner: The Sharing Kitchen
Proof that sometimes the most powerful community initiatives start with one person's vision and grow through the dedication of incredible volunteers.
Since launching in November 2024, founder Krissie Carter and her “band of brothers” have transformed what began as a winter soup kitchen into a thriving community hub in Newent.
They provide free, nutritious meals alongside vital support services including digital assistance and mental health guidance.
They offer friendship and a safe space for anyone facing isolation or hardship with no proof of need required.
Highly commended: Forest Wombles
For years, they've been "wombling" across the area, collecting hundreds of bags of rubbish from verges and public spaces. Beyond this, Forest Wombles inspire and enable countless local ‘wombles’ who are litter picking in towns, villages and roadsides across the district.
Their regular presence, often working without recognition, represents the very best of grassroots action and community pride.
Highly commended: Cinderford Town FC Youth
A volunteer-driven organisation providing football opportunities for over 400 young people across nearly 30 teams from under-fives to under-18s.
Dedicated volunteer coaches and supporters run teams in both local leagues and the Junior Premier League, giving every player the chance to reach their potential, providing essential physical activity and social opportunities.
Business in the Community Award – businesses and community-led enterprises that strengthen the area.
Winner: Brockweir Village Shop and Cafe
The shop opened in 2004. when local stores closed.
This not-for-profit, community-owned enterprise has become much more than a shop.
After facing devastating fire damage in 2023, volunteers worked tirelessly to reopen last summer.
It stocks everything from daily essentials to speciailty foods and local produce, prioritising local suppliers and sustainability.
Their cafe serves as a vital community hub, creating a welcoming meeting point that strengthens community bonds.
Highly commended: Dean Forest Food Hub
An innovative online farmers' market connecting our community with local producers and promoting sustainable food systems. It provides access to good, healthy, seasonal food from local producers and small food shops across the area.
They focus on supporting soil-friendly, high-welfare production methods that minimise waste and packaging.
Their online platform makes it easier for residents to support local producers while enjoying fresh, seasonal produce.
Dementia Action Alliance Accessibility & Inclusion Award recognises a commitment to enhancing accessibility and removing barriers.
Winner Music for Memories
This small charity understands dementia care begins long before late-stage symptoms, often starting with a diagnosis that can feel confusing and isolating.
Since March 2024, their volunteers have positively impacted nearly 200 lives by providing personalised music therapy through specially adapted headsets and ongoing support.
They recognise that familiar songs can reduce agitation, lift mood, and spark precious memories, particularly for those in care homes or without regular family support.
Caregivers consistently share heartfelt testimonials about the emotional and psychological benefits.
Highly commended: SkillZONE, Preparation for Adulthood
Using a state-of-the-art simulated environment complete with bus, train, house, high street, and shop the initiative allow young people with special needs to practise everyday skills.
The programme was designed with input from young people and through partnerships with Stagecoach, Great Western Railway, and the Co-op, they provide authentic experiences.
Forest of Dean Climate Action Partnership award – launched this year, the award celebrates individuals and groups leading the way in environmental action
Winner Save the Wye Campaign
A group of creative activists who have brought national attention to the environmental crisis facing the River Wye.
They have built an impressive network connecting wild swimmers, citizen scientists, anglers, and activist groups across Herefordshire, the Forest and Wales, while linking with national organisations.
Their mobilisation of over 50 campaigners for the March for Clean Water in London demonstrates their ability to turn local passion into national impact.
Highly commended: Yorkley Village Garden Established three years ago on one acre of land, this volunteer-led initiative operates on circular principles – nothing leaves the site, with surplus produce donated to local cafés.
Their team of volunteers continues to grow and there are plans for a wildflower meadow and specialist training.
Young Volunteer recognising a young person aged 21 or younger making a remarkable impact in the community.
Winner Moss Thornton
Moss is an advocate for special and LGBTQIA+ young people
Working as a Youth Expert and Youth Worker with Gloucestershire Health and Care Trust and Forest Pulse, Moss has written letters, recorded podcasts, and created media content to improve local services.
Entering the sector at 17-years-old, Moss has successfully transitioned from volunteer to paid youth worker.
Highly commended: Chloe Watts
From growing up in Bream, Chloe has become a powerful force for change in football through her work with Her Game Too as Community Relations Coordinator and Bristol Rovers Women Ambassador.
Starting in 2022, Chloe has risen through the organisation to senior leadership, using her platform to tackle sexism and promote inclusivity in sport.
She gives talks in schools about equality in sports, hosts workplace presentations at BT in Bristol and Newcastle, and speaks on panels and podcasts.
Her dedication has contributed to Her Game Too's remarkable growth which is now in 80 of 92 Football League clubs and over 300 grassroots teams.
Volunteer of the Year – People's Champion is the only award decided by public vote.
Winner: Ian Gower
Ian works with CANDI in Cinderford, Mitcheldean Youth Hub, Scarr Bandstand, and the Forest of Dean History Society. Drawing on his engineering background with Rolls Royce, Ian creates engaging STEM workshops and provides maths tutoring that makes learning both fun and educational for young people.
His understanding, kind, and caring approach toward young people, combined with his wealth of knowledge, makes him an exceptional mentor.
Highly commended: Carol Austin: Sedbury Space
Carol leads one of the Forest's busiest community groups at Sedbury Space
Her personal touch makes all the difference – she ensures every member receives a birthday card and personally checks on anyone who's been absent for two weeks.
Highly commended Laura Dovey: Taurus Crafts
For twenty years, Laura has been the welcoming face of Taurus Crafts in Lydney, greeting every customer with warmth and enthusiasm. Working across both shops, Laura's reliability and attention to detail shine through in everything she does.
Highly commended Annie George, Forest Exchange
Annie is the organisational powerhouse behind Forest Exchange, formerly Lydney Exchange, working tirelessly to help as many people as possible through this vital community resource.
Her incredible work ethic is evident whether she's moving heavy boxes, washing donated clothes, or lifting spirits with her amazing sense of humour. Over the past two and a half years, Annie has played a crucial role in the Exchange's growth.
Though she's moving away to be closer to family, her unique approach to helping individuals have left a lasting impact on the Forest community.
Highly commended: Glynis Calling, The Victoria Centre
Over the last 25 years, Glynis has worked with The Victoria Centre and Dial-a-Ride in Lydney and Dr Charley’s Lunch Club in Coleford.
Serving as chief organiser and fundraiser for the Victoria Centre and previously Lydney Dial-a-Ride, her exceptional admin skills, creative vision, and ongoing dedication have been essential to these organisations' success.
Glynis also volunteered for 13 years at Dr Charley's lunch club, providing the "essential oil for the wheels" of much-valued services.
Highly commended: Julie Holder, Packed with Love
Julie is the driving force behind Packed with Love, a not-for-profit initiative that packs 180 backpacks per year for children in emergency care.
Her dedication encompasses every aspect of the operation – organising jumble sales, seeking donations, storing items in her own home, purchasing supplies, coordinating the packing process, and ensuring distribution reaches those who need it most.
Julie's work directly impacts vulnerable children during some of their most difficult moments, providing them with essential items and transforming donations into hope, for children facing uncertain times.
Lifetime Achievement – recognising decades of voluntary work.
Winner: Albert Weager
Albert Weager has been volunteering for 65 years campaigning particularly for health and social care services in the Forest and ensuring that residents have a say in the design and delivery of those services.
He has been a member the Forest Health Forum for 21 years and has been on decision-making bodies at county level.
He was also responsible for setting up the West Dean Charities football competition to support the Forest’s hospitals and it is still going strong today.
Accepting the award from Nick Penny of the Forest Voluntary Forum he said: “iI's been my privilege and an honour to serve the community for many years.”
Mr Penny added: “This is about celebrating real people doing real stuff and making real change in their community.
“We've heard some incredible achievements tonight about the collective power of community spirit that makes the Forest such a special place to live and work in
