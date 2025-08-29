VOLUNTEERS have been praised nationally and locally, as a survey suggests they are among the top unsung heroes of the UK.
New research from greetings card marketplace, thortful, found the top 40 unsung heroes that deserve a thank you in the UK, voted for by the British public.
The lifesaving NHS Workers topped the list, with 30 per cent of the vote, while volunteers got 23 per cent making number two, and young carers completed the top three, receiving 22 per cent.
Deborah Cook, Volunteering Manager of the Forest Voluntary Action Forum said: “Volunteers are a hidden powerhouse of activity within our communities, and their actions impact on the lives of all of us, whether we realise it or not!
“They bolster the work of charitable organisations of all sizes, as well as running groups and activities that make countless lives better. Volunteers are the ones running the sports clubs attended by your kids; delivering meals to your elderly parents; enabling your local community café or social club to exist; manning our food banks; and even picking up the litter from our towns and villages. We would be absolutely lost without them, so it is great to see them recognised for all that they do!”
The data also showed appreciation of the tough work of farmers who put food on our tables, the importance of waste collectors, the vets that keep our furry friends safe, and the teachers who educate young Foresters and help to shape their future.
It praised the drivers who make sure we get from A to B, the polite people who hold the train door open for those rushing to get on board, the office managers who keep everything ticking along at work, and the bartenders who help provide the entertainment afterwards.
