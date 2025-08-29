RESIDENTS in Gloucestershire are being encouraged by the county council to get involved in Cycle September, in an effort to improve health and environmental sustainability.
Cycle September is a free, month-long celebration of biking designed to help people discover the joy of riding. Whether it’s to work, to the shops or simply for fun, the challenge is open to everyone, regardless of experience or fitness level.
The initiative complements the council’s investment into cycling and walking projects, including the Gloucestershire Cycle Spine, a 26-mile cycle path being built across the county.
Cllr Roger Whyborn, cabinet member for sustainable transport at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Cycle September is a brilliant way to build healthy habits, support sustainability and enjoy the outdoors. Whether you’re cycling to work, popping to the shops or heading out with friends, every ride counts. It’s free to join and open to everyone, no matter your experience. Riding together helps us feel good, connect with others and strengthen our communities across Gloucestershire.
“It makes cycling safer and easier for all. Let’s get pedalling this September and show how small changes can make a big difference to our health, our environment and our county.”
As part of the initiative, there are local, national and industry leaderboards with great prizes to be won. The grand prize is a £3,000 holiday to spend on a holiday of your choice, while the others include smaller cash prizes and a t-shirt.
Registration is quick and free and participants can ride solo or as part of a workplace, school or community group. The website, where you can find more information, also shows residents leaderboards, activity logs, a map of the county and allows you to download an app to make things easier.
