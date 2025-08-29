Cllr Roger Whyborn, cabinet member for sustainable transport at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Cycle September is a brilliant way to build healthy habits, support sustainability and enjoy the outdoors. Whether you’re cycling to work, popping to the shops or heading out with friends, every ride counts. It’s free to join and open to everyone, no matter your experience. Riding together helps us feel good, connect with others and strengthen our communities across Gloucestershire.