Lydney 25-25 Royal Wooton Bassett
Regional One Tribute Ale South West
LYDNEY drew on the opening day of the Regional One season for the second year in a row.
Royal Wootton Basset would offer a stern test having won at Regentsholme last season, writes Roger Pike.
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott has been busy in the close season with several new signings to replace departing players.
In the pack Nick Selway joined as a player coach and will bring a wealth of experience.
In the second row Danny Hodge and Jack Cuthbert form a big pack while Danny Price joins the backline where Ben Large continues as captain.
The Bledisloe Club, however, suffered two serious injuries in recent friendly games with Brad Barnes now out for the season and Charlie Beddis likely to be on the sidelines for several weeks.
On a sunny but windy afternoon an entertaining game followed with the scores always close and the draw was a fair result.
Playing with the wind towards the town Lydney were out of the blocks and dominated the opening encounters.
Some good drives from Large and the impressive Selway kept them in their opponents’ 22.
Winning a penalty, Tom Broady kicked to open the scores, 3-0.
The game remained even for a 10-minute spell however the visitors then had a good spell ending with Mitch Gough scoring, converted by Rhys Floyd and the visitors led 3-7.
The hosts attacked immediately with their big pack starting to dominate.
Winning a penalty, they kicked to the corner where a great Hanslow catch set up a forward drive with Selway proving unstoppable and crossing for the try, Broady added the extras 10-7.
The game was end-to-end and the try of the game followed when the hosts ran out from their 22.
Jack Cuthbert went on a superb break, offloading to Brad Dunn who made huge territory, passing to Alex Nelmes to cross out wide 15-7.
Playing with the wind the hosts continued to dominate but spurned a good chance when close to the line.
The visitors then broke out going the length of the pitch for Semi to cross for 15-12 and half-time.
Lydney started strongly in the second half but struggled to make territory against the strong wind.
The visitors were using a kicking game to keep the hosts penned in their own half. Winning a penalty, they kicked to the corner for the forwards to catch and drive for an easy score, Floyd added the conversion to make it15-19.
The visitors continued to dominate territory, but a great break-out by Dunn –who was proving unplayable – made huge yards with Henry Sleeman but a knock on saw the try go begging.
The hosts were now upping their game and won the ball from the turnover king Kyle Frowen who spun the ball wide to Nelmes.
The visitors conceded a penalty from a deliberate knock-on when the pass to Dunn was surely a score.
From the resulting penalty drives by Hanslow, Cuthbert and the impressive Knox got within a couple of metres where Selway was impossible to stop for 20-19. Winning a penalty from the restart Floyd kicked to regain the lead 20-22.
A scuffle then followed and both sides were reduced to 14 with Hodge going for the hosts.
Another penalty near halfway saw Floyd kick to extend the lead to 20-25.
The hosts were not to be denied and counter with a great move of forward drives from Knox and Cuthbert, the ball spun out saw Sleeman crash through tackles to make good ground into the 22m area.
Broady spun the ball wide where Brad Dunn beat the defender to cross in the corner.
Against the strong wind Broady’s conversion dropped agonisingly under the bar to end the game 25-25.
So, for the second season running Lydney start with a draw but gain three points with their bonus.
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott said: “If we are honest that was disappointing.
“We lacked urgency and fluidity in attack and did not execute some easy opportunities especially in the first half. “However, we showed some good character with some good individual performances.
“For sure we are much better than this performance, we will work hard during the week as we face another big challenge next away at St Austell.’
Lydney: James Bonia, Nick Selway, James Bayliss, Danny Hodge, Jack Cuthbert, Luke Hudson, Kyle Frowen, Pat Hanslow, Tom Broady, Joe Hamlin, Tyerees Douglas, Ben Large, capt, Henry Sleeman, Alex Nelmes. Replacements: Alfie Searles, Jack Knox, Danny Price.
