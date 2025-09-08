Motorists and pedestrians across the Forest of Dean are being advised to plan ahead as Gloucestershire County Council announces a series of temporary road and footpath closures throughout September and October 2025.
The closures, necessary for a range of infrastructure works including drainage, cable installation, resurfacing, and safety repairs, will affect several areas.
In Mitcheldean Parish, Bradley Court will be closed from September 15-19 for drainage works, affecting a 500-metre stretch between Bradley Court Farm and Forest Court Nursing Home. Meanwhile, Market Street and The Triangle in Cinderford will be shut from September 15-26 for underground cable works.
Newland Parish will see part of the C357 road closed from September 18-19 for Severn Trent Water works, while Awre Parish’s New Road will be inaccessible from September 17-19 due to excavation works.
An emergency closure has also been extended for public footpaths FLY18 and FLY21 in Lydney Town following the discovery of an unsafe bridge. Originally closed on August 20, the paths may remain shut for up to six months unless repairs are completed sooner.
Further closures include Station Road in Woolaston Parish from September 29 to October 3 for sewer connections, and multiple roads in St Briavels Parish from September 30 to October 7 for broadband and telecom installations.
In Littledean Parish, The Ruffit will be closed from September 29 to October 24 to address carriageway defects. Brockweir will also see part of the C6 road closed from September 29 to October 20 for resurfacing works.
Finally, Frowens Lane in Westbury-on-Severn will be closed on September 30 between 8am and 10pm for rail track maintenance at the level crossing.
Alternative routes will be clearly signed on site, and emergency access will be maintained throughout. Pedestrian access will be available in most areas, except where safety concerns prevent it.
