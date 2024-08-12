A Forest of Dean man has been rescued by coastguards at Burnham-On-Sea after becoming stranded on a catamaran surrounded by mud on one of the hottest days of the year.
Crews from Burnham and Weston were called to Uphill beach on Sunday afternoon when the man’s family raised the alarm.
The Burnham visitor said he had become stuck on his catamaran by the receding tide. With no shade in the hot sunshine, there was concern for his welfare.
BARB’s volunteers launched two rescue hovercrafts and the man was picked up and driven up the beach to safety.
Several of the team’s mud rescue technicians and fire service team had also reached the man by wading across the mudflats and were able to successfully recover the catamaran.
A BARB spokesperson said: “This was a successful incident with a positive outcome thanks to joint working with the Coastguards and the fire service.”
“The man, who was shaken but unhurt, said he has misjudged the tide and thanked the teams for their help on one of the hottest days of the year.”