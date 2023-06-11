Finally, we will champion rural communities. New measures include the imminent publication of a Dental Plan for England that will help improve provision in rural areas. We will also put in place legislation this summer to increase fly-tipping and litter penalties and intend to ringfence those penalties to tackle this blight on the countryside. We are also supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council to establish a new National Rural Crime Unit and are funding a post within this unit specifically dedicated to tackling fly-tipping.