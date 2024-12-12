MP MATT Bishop recently visited the Coleford factory that produces the drinks Lucozade and Ribena
The Suntory Beverage and Food GB & I site, which has been producing Ribena since 1947, employs over 290 people and plays a vital role in the local economy.
During the visit, Mr. Bishop toured the facility and met with employees from various departments, including production, operations, sustainability, and management.
He discussed the factory’s significant role in the local economy and the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability with the factory’s chief operating officer, Elise Seibold.
Ms. Seibold highlighted the company’s dedication to the Forest.
She said: “We are incredibly proud that our factory and brands can call the Forest of Dean their home.
“It was a pleasure to show Matt around and highlight how we continue to make sustainable improvements while supporting the local community. We look forward to collaborating with him in the coming years.”
Mr. Bishop praised the factory’s contributions to the region, particularly its investment in skills, jobs, and sustainable practices:
He said: “SBF GB&I is a vital employer in Coleford, and their commitment to reducing environmental impact and engaging with the community is commendable.
“Coleford’s status as the home of two of the UK’s most beloved drink brands is something we should celebrate. I
“look forward to working with them to ensure the Forest of Dean remains a great place to live and work.”
The visit underscored the factory’s ongoing investment in the Coleford site, reinforcing its role as a key player in the local economy and a hub of skilled employment.
The factory has seen significant upgrades over the past decade, enhancing both its sustainability and efficiency.
These improvements have been aimed at maintaining the site’s long-standing heritage while ensuring it meets modern production standards.
Ms Seibold became chief operating officer of Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I in November.
She joined the Suntory group in 2004 as assistant brand manager for Schweppes and has held several international roles across brand marketing, commercial and innovation.
Before becoming chief operating officer she was the company’s marketing director for Britain and Ireland.