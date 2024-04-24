The Forest of Dean District Council (FDDC) and BASF Metals Recycling Cinderford joined forces to help clean up in and around the Forest Vale Industrial Estate area.
In aid of Earth Day (Monday, April 22), the FDDC street warden team and BASF volunteers worked in a litter-pick to help the community and the environment, despite the rain. They managed to collect 16 bags of litter in just one hour.
Damion Collins, Community Safety Lead at the FDDC, said: "Forest Vale is quite busy which unfortunately means it can become quite untidy in terms of litter.
“So, BASF wanted to do their bit to help clean up the area and it was great that our team was able to offer them a hand, especially given that the theme of Earth Day this year was all about combating waste."
BASF companies supply raw materials to industries in the UK, including agriculture, automotive, chemicals, construction, energy and pharmaceuticals. They have six manufacturing sites in the UK.
BASF Metals Recycling Limited, based on Forest Vale Road, Cinderford specialises in recycling catalytic converters.
Earth Day is a date whereby some people choose to call attention to the planet and the environmental challenges it faces. Many organisations choose to get involved in commemorative events.