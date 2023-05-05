ON a rainy day at Forest Oak Farm on the edge of Lydney, there were celebrations and commiserations for the winners and losers in the Forest of Dean District Council elections.
The Forest of Dean Green Party were the day's big winners with 15 seats secured, up from seven in 2019.
The biggest upsets of the day were in the Bream, Lydney and Mitcheldean, Ruardean and Drybrook wards, with former Deputy Leader of the Council Paul Hiett, former Cabinet Member for Housing Claire Vaughan, and Andrew Gardiner, who has served as a councillor for decades, all losing their seats.
All of the results are listed below in our live blog, with more reaction to follow on our website in the coming days.