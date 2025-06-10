WORK to create a new enterprise park in Ross-on-Wye is about to start – more than 20 years after the site was first acquired for the county.
Tenders will go out this month for the ten-hectare Model Farm site, off the A40 in Ross, which has long been earmarked for employment to accompany the area’s growing population.
The project had been delayed while a deal was struck with National Highways which manages the A40 trunk road.
Cllr Harry Bramer, cabinet member for community services and assets and ward member for neighbouring Weston under Penyard, said he had just drawn down £7.25 million for phase one of the enterprise park.
“It’s only taken 21 years for this to occur from when the council bought the site. But that’s not long to wait for something as good as this.”
Cllr Stoddart said that with the site infrastructure in place, developers could start putting buildings up next year.
“We are looking in particular for high-tech businesses that will take advantage of the zone’s fantastic connectivity, and help raise the income of the county,” he said.
Cllr Ed O’Driscoll, Ross East ward in which the park will lie, said it was “great news and said he look forward to spades going in the ground this year.
He added he wanted to see a management board appointed to guide the site’s development, with representation from local businesses who need to be consulted.
“I am extremely keen to see high-skilled jobs for young people in Ross in particular, enabling them to live and work locally,” he said.
