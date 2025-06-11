FAMILIES across the Forest of Dean are being encouraged to take part in a summer reading treasure hunt as preparations get underway for this year’s Bream Book Fair.
Children’s books are being hidden in public places across the district in the weeks leading up to the event, and a number of them contain golden tickets that can be exchanged for prizes.
The initiative has been launched by community group Packed With Love, who are aiming to promote literacy, outdoor activity and local engagement ahead of the fair.
The books are being placed in locations where families are likely to spend time during the summer holidays. These include parks, woodland trails, school entrances, village green benches and community book shelters.
Organisers say the idea is to surprise children during everyday outings and inspire them to read by turning the experience into a small adventure.
Each book has been chosen with care, and only a handful contain golden tickets hidden inside.
Any child who finds one of the lucky books is invited to bring it to the Bream Book Fair on Sunday, August 17. The golden ticket can then be exchanged for a small goodie bag during the event.
The fair is set to take place from 11AM to 3PM at Bream Sports Club. It is expected to feature a wide range of book stalls, children’s activities and family-friendly entertainment.
Entry is free, and the day aims to bring the community together while encouraging a love of reading.
This latest activity is intended to be inclusive, with no cost to take part and no need to register in advance. Any child who finds a book is welcome to keep it, even if it does not contain a golden ticket.
Further details about the fair, including confirmed stallholders and activities, are expected to be released closer to the date.
