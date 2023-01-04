THE organisers behind the Forest Folk Club are excited to resume their regular live music nights this month for the first time since before the pandemic.
The club, which has promoted live folk and acoustic music in the Forest for more than 35 years, is back for this year with a series of guests and events at the Orepool in Sling.
Their “legendary” singers nights, at which they welcome musicians and performers of all acoustic music to showcase their talents, start again on Sunday, January 15.
Announcing their return, a club spokesperson said: “A very happy New Year from Forest Folk Club!
“We have a great line up of guest acts booked for 2023 and we are now able to resume our usual format of running on the first and third Sundays of the month after a few false starts and cancellations due mainly to covid restrictions.
“Hopefully that is now a thing of the past as we’ve all been missing our live music!
“We start with a Singers Night on Sunday 15th January and look forward to seeing and hearing some great local based musicians (and some from further afield hopefully).
“We are so lucky to have very supportive pub landlords, James and Becky, at the Orepool in Sling who make everyone welcome at their lovely pub.”
The next event after Sunday is on February 5, when “the UK’s best bluegrass guitarist“ Chris Morton and his wife Wendy will be entertaining locals with classics like ‘Dueling Banjos’ and ‘Man of Contstant Sorrow.’
For details of admission fees and a schedule of forthcoming events, go to www.forestfolkclub.com.