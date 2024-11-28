NEW research has revealed the Forest of Dean’s household waste data, providing an insight into residents’ waste habits.
The study by eco-friendly rubbish removal company Hippowaste.co.uk analysed 2022-23 data from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs. It looked at the percentage of waste sent for reuse, recycling or composting, and the amount in kilograms of collected household waste per person.
The data showed the Forest of Dean sent 52.4% of its waste for recycling in 2022/23, and 376.2 kilograms of collected household waste per person. To put the data into perspective, East Devon is the “least wasteful” district with 59.5% of household waste sent to reuse, recycling, or composting and around 300.1 kilograms of waste collected per person.
Gareth Lloyd Jones, Managing Director of Hippowaste.co.uk said: “It's encouraging to see councils like East Devon leading the way in sustainable waste management, setting a strong example for others across England.
“It’s also interesting to see how much the average person produces in household waste every year, as this is often something that goes unnoticed when simply binning things becomes part of our daily routine. However, to see councils recycling over 60% of this waste in certain areas is a number that will hopefully grow in the future.”
The Forest of Dean District Council provides recycling advice for residents via their website. It explains: “Reusing items where possible helps to extend a product's life and reduces the need to make new items, saving valuable resources.
“Charity shops are happy to accept a range of items including clothes, shoes, books and children’s toys. There are also a number of reuse networks and voluntary and community groups throughout Gloucestershire who may be happy to take your unwanted items.”