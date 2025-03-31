The Forest of Dean Labour Party has launched its campaign ahead of 1 May elections. Labour is fielding candidates in every seat for the County Council and the two Forest of Dean District Council by-elections in Cinderford East and Newent and Taynton.
Labour is hoping to gain seats by making the case that recovering from the damage done by 14 years of Conservative government needs all councils and the MP to be working together. Key issues for residents are the cost of living, finding affordable housing, fixing potholes, local schools and the environment.
Matt Bishop, Labour MP, welcomed the team of local candidates and criticised protest parties who claim to be able to solve everything with simple answers saying, “What we need is hard work by councils working together. Labour is the best choice to achieve that.”
Veteran Labour councillors, Graham Morgan and Di Martin are joined by first-time candidates such as Emma Walker, for Cinderford East; Joanne Kaye for Mitcheldean, Dan Furmage for Lydney and Ruth Kyne for Coleford.
Graham Morgan says: “The Tories have treated the Forest as a forgotten backwater. We have to work together at every level to achieve real change”.
Di Martin agreed and said: “I’m standing to fight for a fairer share of resources from Gloucestershire and to make sure Drybrook, Lydbrook and Ruardean gets the attention they deserve.
Emma Walker was born in Cinderford, went to the local school and lives there. She understands what the local issues are and how people have lost faith in politics. Emma said. “Cinderford is strong, unique, and full of character—a place where we take pride in what makes us different. I live here, I will listen to local people, and I will always put our community first”.
Joanne Kaye, standing in the Mitcheldean division puts social services and housing as top issues. As the former Regional Secretary for the public service trade union UNISON, she knows how hard it is for working people and how local services have been damaged after 14 years under the Conservative. She is also passionate about the environment. She is angry that so much plastic still goes into general waste unlike nearby local authorities
Ruth Kyne has worked for the NHS as a nurse for over 40 years both locally and countywide, and is passionate about having a fully funded and resourced National Health Service where care is not dependent on income. She lives in Coleford and feels it has a real community spirit. Ruth would like to see further investment in housing, transport and public services, ensuring the town continues to grow and thrive.
Dan Furmage understands the local issues in Lydney. “Local people access to decent, affordable housing. But we need to make sure their views are heard to make sure housing developments are sustainable, in the right place and with the right infrastructure.”
For the division that covers Blakeney, Bream, Newnham and Yorkley, Jacob Sanders is standing with his strong ‘green’ credentials. He is passionate about the environment, food and farming practices.