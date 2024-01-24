A 73 year-old Forest man has been committed for sentence at Gloucester Crown Court next month after admitting possession of almost 1,300 indecent images of children.
Robin Powley of High Street, Aylburton, indicated pleas of guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to making thirteen Category A images (the most serious category), 8 Category B and 1,277 Category C between 30th April and 10th May last year.
The magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report and committed Powley on conditional bail to the Crown Court for sentence on Feb 13th.
He must register with Coleford Police while on bail and must not have any unsupervised contact with children under 18.