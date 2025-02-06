A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and driving while under the influence of drugs, following a high-speed police chase.
Shortly after 1.30am on Thursday February 6, police received a report about a motorist in Cheltenham who was suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Officers located the vehicle on the A40, however, the driver failed to stop, advancing at speeds of more than 100 mph.
The vehicle was driven onto the A48 and through the Forest of Dean, while being pursued by Gloucestershire Constabulary on the ground, supported from both the National Police Air Service and Gwent Police. The vehicle was finally stopped by “stinger” in Coleford.
The man was released on bail pending further police enquiries.