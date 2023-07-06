"Monday was a free day so the visitors were treated by their hosts to visits to places of interest in the Baden region, such as bathing in the naturally warm spas, forest walks, and sightseeing. In the evening everyone was treated to schnitzels and beer at the local Black Forest Clubhouse. In spite of the continuous heat, the Forest of Dean Morris Dancers did a number of impromptu, but energetic, dances with the Germans encouraged to join in as best they could.