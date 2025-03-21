Parkinson’s dancers from across the Forest of Dean and surrounding areas of Gloucestershire will be taking part in a special dance event to celebrate World Parkinson’s Day on Friday 11 April.
Dance & Connect is part of the Exercise Referral scheme from Forest of Dean District Council and the group has choreographed a special dance routine for the local Parkinson’s community to try.
The dance and movement to music classes are held on a weekly basis at Alvington Memorial Hall, Knapp Lane, Alvington, Lydney, from 10.30am to 11.30am and are open to all ages and abilities.
Dance and movement to music can be one of the best ways for someone with Parkinson’s to enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition. Some of the benefits can include:
- Better balance and coordination
- Reduced risk of freezing and falls
- Better cardiovascular health
- Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns
- Improved strength
- Reduced anxiety
Classes are designed to be fun and friendly, with carers and relatives welcome to attend or join in. The centre features accessible facilities, including options for seated dances.
Gary Deighton, Active Wellbeing Lead at Forest of Dean District Council, said: “The special event being hosted to celebrate World Parkinson’s Day is a fantastic opportunity for residents in the Forest of Dean to come together, have fun and socialise with others.
“It’s been shown that dance and movement is one of the best ways for someone with Parkinson’s to enjoy an active lifestyle and events such as these are incredibly valuable for attendees.
“We look forward to seeing many people at this event and at future sessions.”
To join the World Parkinson's Day session in the Forest of Dean or for more information about the Dance and Connect sessions, please contact Erica Sheppard on 07769 658 298 or email [email protected].