FOREST of Dean Police warned residents to be vigilant to an increase of courier fraud and phone scams in the area.
Police said victims are being asked to purchase pay cards for various amounts and then told that someone will attend the address to hand over a cheque for a large amount of money.
A police spokesperson said: “If you are asked to purchase any of these cards, hang up straight away. If they ask for personal details and you are not sure if they are a legitimate company, hang up and if possible use another phone and search for the company and its number.”
