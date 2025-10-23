National Highways’ preferred solution that will ensure there are never too many HGVs using the Severn crossing, enabling the current weight restriction to be removed, has been identified.
HGVs weighing over 7.5 tonnes are currently diverted onto the M4 Prince of Wales bridge.
To solve this, from next autumn HGVs will leave the M48 at Junctions 1 (westbound) and Junction 2 (eastbound) via the off-slip roads with re-entry controlled by signals on the on-slips.
Following engagement with local authorities and businesses on proposals, this is a preferred solution for the medium-term, while longer term options are explored by National Highways.
For the vast majority of the time the system would operate ‘freely’ to release HGVs so they are spread out across the length of the bridge and not concentrated together, creating very little delay to HGV or car traffic.
The system can also be used to keep HGVs off the bridge if there is a significant incident in the area.
Alan Feist, Programme Leader for National Highways, said: “Safety is our number one priority, and this weight restriction is about keeping the bridge safe for use now and for years to come.
“Whilst the bridge remains safe, it was not designed and built for today’s levels or weight of traffic. Vehicles have got heavier, and traffic levels have increased significantly over the last 60 years, putting greater load on the cables.
“We appreciate that this has been disruptive for businesses and hauliers, but we have been working at pace to reach this solution and are pleased to be on track to get HGVs back onto the M48 Severn Bridge next year.”
A weight limit of 7.5 tonnes was introduced |at the end of May afer surveys revealed the main cables had deteriorated and the load had to be reduced.
