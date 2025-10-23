THE Forest of Dean Dementia Action Alliance is calling on local knitters and crocheters to join them in its latest ‘Crafted Together’ initiative.
To encourage a conversation around the subject of dementia with family and friends, residents are invited to create ‘Forget Me Not’ flowers and book markers, which will then be on offer for purchase by the general public to raise vital funds for local dementia events.
Creatives are welcome to use traditional yellow and blue or use the Forest of Dean Dementia Action Alliance (FODDAA) logo colours of purple and yellow. Its partners at Gloucestershire Libraries kindly offered their facilities in Coleford, Cinderford, Lydney, and Newent as collection points for finished creations in homemade donation boxes.
One volunteer said: “The meditative effect of knitting, crocheting, or sewing helps balance up life, keeps me sane and I like to have a purpose for the end product”.
The finished products will be handed out as mementoes at the FODDAA’s memory walk on Sunday, May 17 2026.
An FODDAA spokesperson said: “Leading up to Christmas and beyond we would like your help to raise awareness of dementia in our community. Starting a conversation about dementia raises awareness and helps create an inclusive community.
“If you have a pattern that others might enjoy, please send it to us, and we will be delighted to upload it to our site. Additionally, if you would like to promote your local knitting or crochet group, we can feature your details on our webpage to help others find you.”
Further details about the initiative can be found on the ‘Crafted Together’ section of the FODDAA website.
Residents interested in learning more about dementia should get in touch with the FODDAA via social media, online or by email [email protected].
