THE Forest of Dean is set to benefit from a week of digital support and training, as part of ‘Get Online Week’, Monday October 20 to Sunday October 26.
Get Online Week is a nationwide campaign facilitated locally by the Forest Voluntary Action Forum (FVAF) and the Gloucestershire Digital Inclusion Initiative. The campaign will see a week of events dedicated to helping Foresters unlock the benefits of being online, supporting people of all ages and backgrounds to confidently step into the digital world.
The main objectives of the campaign is to support individuals with accessing digital tools and resources, empower people to connect, learn, and thrive in an increasingly digital society, and to remove barriers of digital inclusion to ensure everyone can benefit from being online.
Alex Digby, Digital Projects Manager of the Gloucestershire Digi Hubs Project at FVAF said: “We’re piggybacking on the Get Online Week campaign with our own called Let’s Get Digital.
“The importance to the community is through creating awareness of the benefits of being online, and showcasing what different support and agencies are out there for residents to access.
“Going digital for Foresters is even more important now for the rural district, in order to access some services which are being moved online, employability and transport for instance. There’s more working from home jobs available, so being able to get online opens up more opportunities for work.”
The week kicks off with coffee and cake at Cinderford’s Ow Bist where residents can explore local digital support at Digi Hubs, Computer Buddies at the library, access DWP Employment Advisors, and more.
On Tuesday, October 21 between 10:30am–12:30pm, Victoria Centre in Lydney invites residents to drop in and let the Digi Hubs team help you get online to explore hobbies from karaoke and card games to family trees. Wyldwood Arts will also be on hand showing you how to use the ‘Whats On Fod’ website to find local activities.
On Thursday, October 23 between 12pm and 2.30pm, The Swan Community Hub Staunton and Corse is open as Digi Hubs help to support residents with downloading, registering, and using the NHS App for prescriptions, health records, and more.
The week culminates on Friday, October 24. It starts with a ‘Safe and Online, Family Focus Coffee and Tech Morning’,
Hilltop Children and Families Centre Cinderford will be open 9am–10am to provide guidance to families on staying safe online, managing screen time, and using trusted platforms.
At 10.30am until 12pm, Lydney Community Centre invites you to bring your device for friendly help with getting online and using digital tools.
Alex Digby said: “We hope the week will increase the awareness of our ongoing commitment to support local people move into the digital world, and we hope to perhaps attract new volunteers to join us on our quest.
“We also hope people will have fun whilst learning. Have fun going online, but also see the benefits of being able to access the digital world.”
You can find out more information by heading to the website, email [email protected] or call 01594 822073.
