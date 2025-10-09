Cooking a meal might seem like an everyday task, but for people recovering from a brain injury it can be a huge step toward independence.
“Food is something that lights up the brain from every angle,” said Craig, the chief executive of Headway Plymouth.
It is an independent charity that aims to improve the lives of individuals and families living with the effects of acquired brain injury.
Craig said working with FareShare South West has opened his eyes to the power of getting hands-on with food.
He said: “It's enabled us to provide a broader range of healthy food options to prepare for clients when they're here as part of our social hub and day service.”
“But, more importantly, we’re now using the food we get from FareShare South West to rehabilitate and re-enable our clients, because one of our key aims is to restore independent living as far as possible.
“There's nothing better than preparing food to stretch and test almost every aspect of someone's brain function, from relearning about food safety and nutrition to flexing all of those sensory muscles around taste, texture and smell.
“It's also important in terms of memory, planning and other executive function skills where an individual may have lost the ability to prepare a meal by taking the core ingredients and then recollecting the order in which you have to prepare it.”
People with brain injuries often suffer financially as they are unable to return to work, and partners or family members may have to become carers. Realising this, the Headway Plymouth team set up a free larder for clients with food supplied by FareShare South West.
Craig said: “Ninety-five percent of our clients take advantage of that and are really grateful for the extra provisions that they can take home as well.”
Jason suffered an acute brain injury in July 2022 and has been supported by Headway Plymouth for three months, during which time he has grown in confidence and ability. He said the cooking sessions have been particularly helpful for him as he lives alone.
“It's something I look forward to and I think it benefits everybody,” Jason said.
“Each session we have a professional with us helping us and guiding us literally hand by hand if required. Once we've made things, we can take our items home to share with family if we'd like to or even share it out within the community here on a regular basis.
“I'm in supported living, but I'm now in a position where I can cook and clean for myself in my own flat. So being able to take items home with me is a big benefit.
“I'm not embarrassed to tell people I've got a brain injury, and I've learnt a great deal about what happens, what part of the brain deals with certain functions. I've found I've learnt more in the past three months than I did in the previous 30-plus months. It’s very supportive.”
