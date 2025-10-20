The Forest of Dean's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M4, from 9pm October 6 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 22 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A449, from 8pm July 28 2025 to 6am May 14 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 8 to M50, junction 4, entry slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8am October 20 to 4.45pm October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Birdwood traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• M4, from 9pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closure for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm October 21 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• M4, from 9pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley traffic lights in place for BT works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.