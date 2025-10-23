PRISON leavers in Gloucestershire are helping to tackle homelessness by refurbishing properties for people in need of stable housing.
The initiative is part of a partnership between social impact investor Resonance, charity Developing Health and Independence (DHI) and Community Interest Company (CIC) Gloucester Together.
The programme provides ex-offenders with employment and hands-on training in construction, while creating high-quality homes for people who are currently facing a housing crisis, moving them out of temporary accommodation.
Mark Hodge, Group Chairman of Gloucester Together, part of Community Interest Company ‘Your Consultation Group’, said: “There is a lack of successful routes for supporting prison leavers into employment and the opportunity to collaborate with Resonance and DHI has delivered tangible social outcomes for both prisoners and homeless people.”
Reoffending rates among those employed through the initiative have dropped to just 10 per cent, compared with national figures of 56 per cent for individuals serving sentences of less than 12 months and 26.5 per cent overall.
With support from Resonance and DHI, the scheme has so far transformed 26 properties in Gloucestershire, providing both employment opportunities for former prisoners and, importantly, safe homes for people facing homelessness.
An ex-offender said: “Working on the projects has given me many opportunities to learn new skills and increase my confidence in painting and decorating, tiling and understanding the sequence of works within the industry. It's my first job in construction and I’m looking forward to gaining more skills to further my career.”
Chris Cullen, Head of Homelessness Property Funds at Resonance, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this initiative which can be life changing for both prison leavers and people experiencing homelessness.”
After refurbishment, the properties are leased by Resonance to DHI then rented by tenants who would otherwise be homeless.
