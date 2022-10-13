Forest of Dean restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Forest of Dean restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook
Thursday 13th October 2022 9:04 am
C U Canteen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at C U Lighting Ltd, Speech House Road, Broadwell, Coleford was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of the Forest of Dean's 262 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 238 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.