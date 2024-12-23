The Forest of Dean Salvation Army hosted a bumper Christmas presents distribution day at their Hub in Coleford on the Friday before Christmas, bringing relief to hundreds of local families who are struggling financially.
A staggering 1,500 toys and presents were distributed to parents, who chose presents for their children, while Father Christmas kept the children occupied in another room. Parents also got to pick luxury food items that included mince pies, biscuits, and chocolates to add to their Christmas dinners, and depending on the size of the family, others got food vouchers.
Elves then helped children choose and wrap presents for their parents – giving children the excitement of being able to give as well as receive on Christmas Day.
Vivienne Prescott, Commanding Officer of the Forest of Dean Salvation Army, expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying: "A huge thank you to our Pioneer Community Development Leader, Lizzie, and her incredible team of volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this possible, from providing for luxury food items for the parents, to organising this unforgettable Christmas experience – and of course, for the first Santa's Grotto!
“This event wouldn't have been possible without the overwhelming support of our local community and businesses. Their generosity, whether through toy donations via our Amazon wishlist or through local contributions, has been truly inspiring. We are deeply grateful to every single volunteer who dedicated their time and energy to making this Christmas special for so many families."
At the start of the month there were fears 600 children would go without presents on Christmas Day as donations were coming in at a slower pace. The church and charity had been asked to support 1,200 children as demand for presents increased this year.
The impact of the Christmas present appeal was profound. Jessica*, a single mother of two teenage boys, shared her appreciation: "For us single mums, this is a blessing, and the Salvation Army has been the support system we needed. Honestly, The Salvation Army has just saved my Christmas. I don't know how I could thank them. Now my boys will confidently step outside on Christmas Day and share stories of opening a Christmas present like other kids. I had no clue how I would pull through, dealing with all these challenges. Now I can focus on paying rent and bills without stressing about Christmas, and plan for the school term ahead.”
The Forest of Dean Salvation Army extends its sincerest thanks to everyone in the community who helped bring some joy this Christmas to children who otherwise would have gone without.
The Salvation Army is an international Christian church and registered charity which has been transforming lives for more than 150 years. Working in 134 countries worldwide, The Salvation Army offers friendship, practical help and support for people at all levels of need