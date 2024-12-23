The impact of the Christmas present appeal was profound. Jessica*, a single mother of two teenage boys, shared her appreciation: "For us single mums, this is a blessing, and the Salvation Army has been the support system we needed. Honestly, The Salvation Army has just saved my Christmas. I don't know how I could thank them. Now my boys will confidently step outside on Christmas Day and share stories of opening a Christmas present like other kids. I had no clue how I would pull through, dealing with all these challenges. Now I can focus on paying rent and bills without stressing about Christmas, and plan for the school term ahead.”