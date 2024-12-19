THE FOREST of Dean’s Neighbourhood Policing Team issued a reminder to road users to insure, tax and have a valid MOT, following a patrol this week.
PCSO Gazzard and PCSO Ravenhill encountered a car parked on the road without tax and insurance on the evening of December 17.
The PCSOs spoke to the vehicle’s owner but ultimately seized the car, which had not been taxed since September.
A spokesperson said: “The DVLA will now get in contact with the owner and they will have to pay the tax from September to December and then tax it for either six months or a year. This is a polite reminder that it is your responsibility to tax, insure and MOT your vehicle.”