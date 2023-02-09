CHILDREN from the Forest were given a taste of Arabian culture last week during a “fascinating” linguistics workshop with an experienced diplomat.
Year 6 pupils at Monmouth Prep School took part in an Arabian workshop led by former diplomat and alumni of Trinity Hall, Cambridge, Mr Anthony Forester-Bennett.
Anthony, who has lived and worked in the Middle East for 30 years, taught the children about Arabic-speaking countries and the uses of learning such a widely spoken language in an exciting and varied career.
The Year 6 Art class, including Forest pupils Phoebe Evans and Yasmin Ibrahim, learnt useful phrases before attempting to write their own names in Arabic.
A spokesperson for the school said Mr Forester-Bennett had proved a “popular visitor”.
They commented: “It was a significant challenge for the boys and girls to write from right to left, rather than from left to right!”