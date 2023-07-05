The Forest of Dean community came together to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its residents, who have shown extraordinary dedication and compassion in their sectors. The award categories ranged from the Good Neighbour Award to Lifetime Achievement, with each recognising the unique ways in which individuals contribute to our society.
Forest Review celebrates community heroes: live updates
By Chris Were | Reporter |
@ChrsWr[email protected]
Wednesday 5th July 2023 5:26 pm
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |