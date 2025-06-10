THE FOREST of Dean District Council praised 1st Royal Forest Scouts for their recent litter-picking efforts.
The council thanked the scouts group for the efforts around Pillowell and Yorkley via its social media.
A spokesperson posted: “A huge thank you and well done to 1st Royal Forest Scouts who carried out a litter pick around Pillowell and Yorkley recently and collected five bin bags full of rubbish.”
If you’re in a group that would like to organise a litter pick, the council will provide litter pickers, high visibility vests, gloves and bags, and collect the filled bags later on.
More information can be found via the council’s website.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.