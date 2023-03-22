He was at Lords cricket ground, padded up and waiting to bat for the Australians against Middlesex, but the formidable WG Grace was expecting him to be playing for Gloucestershire against Surrey at the Oval. Grace commandeered a hansom cab to race across London. He grabbed the bewildered Midwinter and dragged him off to play for his county of birth. The Australians gave chase in a carriage of their own, but WG was not to be beaten. Midwinter played for the county that day. This caused a major diplomatic issue between the cricket authorities of the two countries, resolved only by a grudging apology by Grace.