FORESTRY England gave tips on how to spot otters, as it celebrates World Otter Day, Wednesday, May 28.
The forest management explained residents and visitors should look for otter tracks in mud and sand close to the water. Otters' feet are around 40 to 80mm across with five toes - and while their claw marks are difficult to spot, you might see the webbing.
It also said that another telltale sign of otters are otter droppings, known as spraints. They are a greenish, black-grey colour and show evidence of their diet of bones, shells, feathers and fur.
Otters typically live where there is clean and fresh water, ideally with secluded areas of vegetation to raise young. They are most active at night, so otter-spotters are advised to look out for them at dawn and dusk.
Posting on social media, Forestry England said: “The Eurasian otter, Lutra lutra, is a member of the mustelid family, which includes Pine Martens and Badgers.
“Otters are carnivores that feed mainly on fish, but they will happily eat other things such as amphibians, crustaceans and waterbirds. They are solitary animals coming together to breed.They can mate year-round, though most young, known as cubs or pups, are born between May and August.”
World Otter Day occurs on the last Wednesday of May every year. It was established by the International Otter Survival Fund and draws attention to otters, celebrating their existence, and raises awareness and support for their global conservation.
The Wildlife Foundation said: “World Otter Day reminds us of the urgent need to protect these fascinating animals and their habitats.”
Last year, World Otter Day saw events and celebrations of the animals in 48 different countries.
You can find out more and get in touch with the team via the International Otter Survival Fund website.