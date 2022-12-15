FOOTBALL fans from all over the Forest came together in September for an evening with former Premier League manager Ian “Ollie” Holloway in aid of Great Oaks Hospice.
The event, which was organised by Max Morgan of Forest Hills Golf Club, saw more than 150 guests come together in support of the hospice and to hear tales from the top of the English game from the former Bristol Rovers player and manager.
Local businesses donated to an auction and raffle which took place on the night, where items such as signed sporting memorabilia and even a box of fruit and veg went under the hammer.
Ian shared many tales from his sporting career, and told how he had once given a team talk to Prince William at his stag party.
He also answered questions from the floor and took time to chat with many guests - “even the Bristol City Fans!”
‘Ollie’ began his playing career at Bristol Rovers in the 80s before going on to play in the Premier League for QPR.
As a manager he took charge of both Rovers and QPR before spells in the top flight with Blackpool and Crystal Palace after helping both clubs win promotion.
Organiser Max Morgan said: “We were delighted to bring another sports man dinner to the Forest of Dean after the pandemic, and the support received showed that our community always come together to back a local charity”.
Max added that he would like to thank all of the local businesses for their donations and everyone that came along to the event.
In all, they managed to raise £4,000 for the hospice, which was presented to Great Oaks’ fundraiser Debbie Hutchinson in the form of a big cheque last week.